Horoscopes: Feb. 9

When trouble calls, face challenges with valor and determination. And when there is no trouble, as is forecasted today by calm Capricorn luminaries, make the most of peace. This entails savoring the sweetness of life. It also entails readying yourself for the next trouble (which, to be clear, you should not seek prematurely under any circumstances.)

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 9). It won’t start out as a creative situation, but you’ll bring your visions and process to the picture and transform it. This is an attractive thing to watch, and people will gather as you work your magic. Next come the investors. You’ll get a proposition in June. Your “yes” is not just an answer; it’s a line of action. Sagittarius and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 44, 41, 9 and 32.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The complex task you’re faced with today will require a combination of learning and instinct. By following established methods, you can do very well, though it should be noted that the price of greatness is risk.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Because things work differently in different places and times, misunderstandings are more likely between people of different cultures and ages. These relationships will also be the source of deep and universal understandings.