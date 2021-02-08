Horoscopes: Feb. 8

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). A certain amount of outrageousness will be tolerated and rules will be bent right to the edge of their breaking point. It’s all in the name of love.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What didn’t work the first time might not work the second or third time either, and yet you are undeterred. Pause to examine this. Why do you keep coming back? Does this problem need persistence or a change in approach?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Everyone you do business with or socialize with will have their own expectations, each with a contagious influence, and they all, at certain points, intersect. Your experience and awareness allow you to manage it.

