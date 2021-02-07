Horoscopes: Feb. 7

The conundrum is summed up by “Charlotte’s Web” author E.B. White: “If the world were merely seductive, that would be easy. If it were merely challenging, that would be no problem. But I arise in the morning torn between a desire to improve (or save) the world and a desire to enjoy (or savor) the world. This makes it hard to plan the day.”

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 7). You’re a shooting star in the shape of a person. The massive energy that propels you is a reactive process having to do with timing, chemistry and a lack of environmental resistance. You’ll land in a new place, and then the real work begins, putting together feel-good routines and establishing your role in the territory. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 21, 33, 38 and 40.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Because there is only one of you in all time, you were born with the responsibility of bringing that precious rarity to task, contributing the gem of your you-ness as purely as you can.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). As the investor of your time and money, you’ll put it all into goodness, and in this, you cannot go wrong. Whether it pays dividends or it’s a sunk cost, you’re fortified. Right is might.