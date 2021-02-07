Horoscopes: Feb. 7

The conundrum is summed up by “Charlotte’s Web” author E.B. White: “If the world were merely seductive, that would be easy. If it were merely challenging, that would be no problem. But I arise in the morning torn between a desire to improve (or save) the world and a desire to enjoy (or savor) the world. This makes it hard to plan the day.”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 7). You’re a shooting star in the shape of a person. The massive energy that propels you is a reactive process having to do with timing, chemistry and a lack of environmental resistance. You’ll land in a new place, and then the real work begins, putting together feel-good routines and establishing your role in the territory. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 21, 33, 38 and 40.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Because there is only one of you in all time, you were born with the responsibility of bringing that precious rarity to task, contributing the gem of your you-ness as purely as you can.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). As the investor of your time and money, you’ll put it all into goodness, and in this, you cannot go wrong. Whether it pays dividends or it’s a sunk cost, you’re fortified. Right is might.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It’s not the fight that defines you; it’s your grace in the fight and, hopefully, your perseverance. Do not personalize the ups and downs. Events are not your identity. How you teach yourself to react is closer to who you really are.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Systems matter more than goals. Most goals can’t be accomplished without them. And yet it’s pretty pointless to figure out a system that has no goal. The goal and the system need each other, so don’t set one without the other.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you think you’re happy, you probably are. If you think you’re rich, you definitely are. If you think you’re in love — also a no-brainer. But if you think you’re wise, get humble (the wise always are).
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The action that is most involving, satisfying and fruitful is that which is in the service of others and on their behalf. You’ll be most successful when you remind yourself of this several times a day.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). At times, you have been resistant to feedback for various reasons: you didn’t trust the source to have the knowledge you needed, their style was mismatched to your receptivity, etc. That’s changed. Today’s feedback is golden.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Here comes the uncanny feeling that you’ve attracted the same person with a new face. You could be right. There’s an anchor that keeps pulling you back to the dynamic. There’s a chain to be broken.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Even the most beautiful dream can look uninspiring in dreary weather. Take a breath. Put on the happy music, and deal with the day-to-day while the sun burns off these low clouds.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There are three simple rules to follow that will keep you in good energy. 1). No complaining, only figuring it out. 2). No fighting reality. Accept what is and go from there. 3). Lighten up. Lighter things rise.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Events that call up your inner fire are not the sort you’re keen to welcome, and yet they are very much the sort you look back on and thank your lucky stars it happened to you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Looking back at the “bad old days,” you’ll take particular notice of the remarkable hero of the story who carried you out of danger and pushed you into new circumstances. That hero was you, and it won’t be the last time.
