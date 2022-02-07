Horoscopes: Feb. 7

What do you value most? The answer revealed through our interactions may be surprising. Our values may be ordered differently from the story we tell ourselves, but actions don’t lie. Values can’t evolve if we are in denial about what they are. Under the lunar square to Saturn, accept the truth and become powerfully aligned.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The opportunity is time-sensitive, so if you hesitate or question your instincts, you’ll miss it. Decide, act, and you can make adjustments along the way. As you move forward, the clouds will lift, and the sun will light your path.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The better you know yourself, the more fun and relaxed you’ll be with others. You’ll reacquaint yourself with what makes you laugh, captures your interest and stirs your curiosity.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There’s someone who you’d like to connect with but for whatever reason, you’ll have trouble hooking it up. Don’t let this discourage you forever. The timing just isn’t right yet. Try again in three days.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Influence by example is not only the best way but it may also be the only way now, as many will be stubborn to instruction and resistant to language. This is an opportunity to be the person you wish they were.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Data scientists believe human behavior is more than 90% predictable, with a large enough data sample to establish the patterns. You’ll be in that unpredictable 10% today as you follow poetic impulses to express your unique humanity.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). While you like to stay busy, there are parts of your work that will deliver no satisfaction. It’s a perspective and timing issue. So walk away. Things will be different when you come back to it tomorrow.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re drawn to do research. Perhaps this is a nice way to say you feel rather nosey on a certain subject. The world couldn’t spin without curiosity. You’ll channel it respectably.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). We’re only on the second month of the year and already it feels like a vacation is needed. Plan some version of a break. And don’t forget to plan for the vacation from the vacation because the recovery stretch will be essential.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Look at how often you’ve done just what the situation required. And when you didn’t, you learned from those mistakes. So go forward with confidence; the evidence suggests you can trust yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). At the buffet of life, you appreciate all that catches your eye, but to consume it all would be to cause yourself pain. Today you’ll show restraint, gravitating to only the most delicious dish and enjoying it to its fullest.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll cooperate with others to achieve a joint ambition. The work won’t seem difficult with everyone doing it together. Small groups are your forte now.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The minute you define yourself, you will change into something other than that. Since capturing your essence is impossible, this is a good day to think about other things, like how you can best support your crew.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 7). If this year was a flower arrangement it would not be the classic style of tight, symmetrical groupings. No. You’re in for natural, wild beauty — asymmetry, shocks of color and events blossoming in unexpected proportions. The untamed hours send you into a vivid experience of life. Cancer and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 2, 1, 18 and 30.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: If even your flops are successes, you just might be an Aquarius like Ashton Kutcher, whose 2010 movie “Killers” recently made it to No. 8 on Netflix’s most popular movies list. Philanthropy is another way Kutcher is typical of his sign. Kutcher, whose natal sun, moon, Mercury and Venus are all in Aquarius, has built homes in Central America, started children’s foundations and raised big sums for charities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0