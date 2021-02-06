Horoscopes: Feb. 6

In the context of a movie, miles, days and other measures of space and time can be collapsed to tell the story of a lifetime. Movies are not the only devices to accomplish this miracle. As Venus aligns with Saturn and then squares Uranus, passion has a way of warping the space-time continuum. Love’s plot, fantasy and memory run unbound.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 6). You’ll pose 12 questions and get six affirmative answers — enough to go forward and be prosperous. In general, do what gives you joy so you’ll have more to forward. The love you contribute confidently will be received and utilized to fortify the good fight of improving matters beyond what you will ever know. Aries and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 42, 9, 13 and 7.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). People really don’t appreciate the extent of what you do for them, but that’s actually better for you. The attention would only slow you down. Besides, you’re not doing it for them. This is your purpose!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everyone’s story begins in song. You’ll contribute in kind to today’s section of life, a bit of music to express what cannot be expressed as well any other way.