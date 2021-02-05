Horoscopes: Feb. 5

All timing is collaborative. Therefore, even if you are working or playing solo, it will still be impossible to come up with an accurate timetable all on your own. As the goddess of love aligns with father time during this Mercury retrograde, expect your cadence to be strongly influenced by uncontrollable elements like other people’s schedules.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 5). Your genius is in realizing what’s worth working on. Subtle tweaks of thought, tone and behavior will add up to blessings of magnitude. You will master a skill and be impressed how much this actually changes your circumstances. Good news in the family realm kicks off a series of celebrations and purchases. Scorpio and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 28, 1, 19 and 40.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you accidentally turn right when you meant to turn left, then do it twice more. Suddenly, you’ll be headed in the intended direction. Bonus: You know more scenery than you otherwise would have.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). One of the biggest things you miss about being in large groups is the unpredictable sights and encounters that happen when a cross-section of people gather. You’ll get a version of that today.