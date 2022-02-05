Horoscopes: Feb. 5

Attachment is a form of greed, rooted in the belief that there is not enough so it’s necessary to hold on to everything there is. An experience of abundance will be available to those whose hands aren’t occupied with grasping and clutching. The Aquarian ideals are rolling like big waves and with the recent Mercury shift, it’s easier to go with the flow.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What people are forgetting is that ultimately, we are all on the same team. You’ll look for commonalities, de-escalate conflict and nip petty matters in the bud.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Extremely capable people attract those who are less so. There is nothing wrong with this, especially if the aim is to teach and uplift. Even so, be wary of the red flag of a leader surrounded exclusively by inexperienced yes-people.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You deserve ease and a sense of spaciousness in your life. Delegate when necessary — also when unnecessary. Assign the tasks now before tiny responsibilities build into an avalanche.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Getting it right the first time is a rarity, so set your expectations accordingly. You might even say that such beginner’s luck is something of a robbery. What is there to learn from?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When faced with a puzzling or displeasing result, distance is the response that buys you time. No need to explain, complain, argue or raise your voice — just walk.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Nonsensically, you will feel younger as the year progresses. Worry disappears, playfulness returns, and the fun people just keep coming. Your living space will reflect your lighter, brighter frame of mind.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Finances improve as you pick up a new skill, but which one should you learn? Investigate options, poke around and tune in to your curiosity. Bottom line, you’ll stick with what interests you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are forces at work that you don’t know about and won’t know about until the plot thickens. But if you sense there are angels on your side, that’s something you’re right about.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ll sacrifice to make a relationship work. You care more about getting along and lifting the other person than you do about pushing your own agenda. There’s a balance to strike here. Only do what you can do gladly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). A job may be easy for you in theory, but unpredictable elements could take it in any number of directions. Be careful not to claim too much or over-promise.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You have the option of demonstrating your might. Is it wise? Secret strengths can be more powerful, as they are coiled in the element of surprise. Be strategic.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Accept help judiciously. The help of one person will make life easier, whereas the “help” of another person will overcomplicated things and make life harder than it was to begin with.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 5). Your hospitality runs the range of friendly to spectacular and ultimately earns you money and esteem. Responsibilities get easier because you’ll have a team. Love and risk will go together; so will intense study and a high honor. A different eating style is also featured. You’ll experiment until you find the vitality you seek. Aries and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 44, 3, 28 and 14.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: An inordinate number of professional soccer players are born on Feb. 5, hereby declared the B-Day of Ballers. The list includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Carlos Tevez, Adnan Januzaj and more. Aquarius is an ideal sign for athletes as it lends air-sign agility and speed, team spirit as well as a desire for individual accomplishment.

