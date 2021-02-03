Horoscopes: Feb. 3

CANCER (June 22-July 22). While it’s fun to dream about your ideal future, you are also well-aware of the fact that there is no such thing. There is only building in faith and loving what is. Happiness is an attitude, not a circumstance.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Conversation takes you to a new level of understanding as you tune in to the subtle manner in which certain things are said and make guesses as to the meaning. Your takeaway is golden.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). No one is making you jump through hoops to earn your place in the world, though you may find yourself doing this anyway — a force of habit born of a belief that you must work to be deserving of life’s bounty. Is that really true?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What makes the machine work perfectly? Having the right parts and them being well-aligned. This is also what makes for an easy day. You have everything necessary to pull off the job; you just need to jiggle them into their proper place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Drop the struggle. You can afford to do it! In fact, maybe you can’t afford not to, considering this mental thrashing around wastes a lot of energy and accomplishes nothing.