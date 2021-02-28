Horoscopes: Feb. 28

As the moon moves into the sign of partnership, bone up on interpersonal skills such as listening. Being a good listener is neither free nor easy. The cost — your full attention and a measure of time — involves things you cannot get back. And this is why there are so many poor listeners in the world, and why the value of listening is extremely high.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 28). You know what it’s like to love big and imperfectly, and how wonderful to feel the other side of such adoration this year. You’ve a talent for interpreting and adjusting to the way others communicate. For this, you’ll be handsomely rewarded. You’ll be included in astounding projects and wins. Libra and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 14, 38, 11 and 19.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Being on a quest certainly brings a high, though not all quests are created equal. Who is the mission really helping? The potential for momentum increases with each person helped.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Remember when they tried to make you believe their misbehavior was your responsibility? It’s almost comical to you now. Almost — but not quite. The point is that you’re free. Enjoy and protect this freedom. It was hard-earned.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When was the last time you spent hours on end (SET ITAL)not(END ITAL) demanding anything from yourself? Such time to yourself is a rarity that, funnily enough, only happens when you schedule it. What’s stopping you from putting it on the books?
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It’s not the new activities that are prone to error; it’s the things you’ve done a thousand times. But you can avoid inconveniences of lost keys and the like by double-checking the easy stuff.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll enjoy a few of your favorite things: the smell of a certain spice, the sound of giggles or the soft breathing of one who naps in a warm pool of sun as your heart bubbles over with satisfaction.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Dealing with the people you already know is less work than opening your emotional doors to the untested newbies. However, right now, you’ll be missing out if you don’t give a stranger a chance.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don’t feel like you have to be the smartest person in the room. In fact, you prefer a room you can’t dominate like that. Picking the right (read: challenging) room in the first place — that’s what makes you smart.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You are adapting to the current circumstances and making the next logical move. Perhaps it seems obvious to you, but those observing find you wondrously original.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Comedians are often funny because their jokes make us aware of what would normally be automatic, nonchalant action. You’ll be a bit of a comedian today, observing the ordinary in a new light.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You think different things in the vicinity of different people. That certain dazzling person though — that one doesn’t even have to be around to elicit your shiniest thoughts.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There’s a time to ask why? a time to ask why not? and a time not to ask anything at all. Questions are openings. When there’s an abundance, close the gate and sort what you’ve already got.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When rejection is a possibility, most people are risk-averse to a degree. But since you’ve had such a variety of results from putting yourself on the line, you’ve become socially adventurous. That pays off today.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.