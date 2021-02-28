Horoscopes: Feb. 28

As the moon moves into the sign of partnership, bone up on interpersonal skills such as listening. Being a good listener is neither free nor easy. The cost — your full attention and a measure of time — involves things you cannot get back. And this is why there are so many poor listeners in the world, and why the value of listening is extremely high.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 28). You know what it’s like to love big and imperfectly, and how wonderful to feel the other side of such adoration this year. You’ve a talent for interpreting and adjusting to the way others communicate. For this, you’ll be handsomely rewarded. You’ll be included in astounding projects and wins. Libra and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 14, 38, 11 and 19.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Being on a quest certainly brings a high, though not all quests are created equal. Who is the mission really helping? The potential for momentum increases with each person helped.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Remember when they tried to make you believe their misbehavior was your responsibility? It’s almost comical to you now. Almost — but not quite. The point is that you’re free. Enjoy and protect this freedom. It was hard-earned.