Horoscopes: Feb. 27

The industriousness that comes with Virgo energy signals high productivity levels as the moon mixes it up in this realm. The fullness of the lunar vibes has emotions of all sorts spilling over, and it’s up to us to get on board with the feelings that help our cause. Feed as much energy back into those supportive feelings as possible.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 27). You’ll realize how you were holding on for dear life to something that’s not even buoyant. A new perspective will have you dropping the thing that makes you work so hard to stay afloat (both emotionally and fiscally) in favor of a truly light and protective entity that will make your journey a pleasure. Aquarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 1, 11 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Competent people are attracted to you and will offer help doing just the thing you need. This is partly due to magical happenstance and partly because you notice and encourage the skill and talent of those around you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You could be the most confident person in the world and it wouldn’t make a bit of difference in how much a certain someone likes you. It’s how you make that person feel that moves the needle.