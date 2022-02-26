Horoscopes: Feb. 26

The sensitivity of Pisces energy is offset by a grounded Capricorn moon. No need to look hard or pay much for sensory delights. Pleasure is a matter of perspective, a state of mind, and totally free. Seize opportunities for sensory cross-referencing. Go where the scents rhyme and the colors beat a rhythm your eyes can dance to.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Come out of hiding: Show off your quirks! The things about you that you think are weird may just be the most appealing and adorable qualities.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You respect law and order, but you recognize how power can corrupt people. Therefore, you won’t follow orders until you have considered the source and seen the reason and purpose behind the direction.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Sure, it can be risky to express your thoughts and feelings, but that’s exactly why you’ll share them. Risk allows courage, and courage inspires others.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). What people really need and want will be much different from what they claim. Talking about those deeper desires is delicate. Use discretion.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Keep going even if the process is less than ideal. You’re not out of the woods yet. It’s still early in your learning curve. This will soon become second nature to you. Quality follows quantity.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Being mad for a ridiculous reason is still being mad. Nobody said emotions made sense. Jagged feelings can be alleviated in unexpected ways. For instance, exercise will make you feel better and forget your troubles.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Today’s strong creative vibes can be applied to create magic in your world. Imagine what you want as if it has already been granted. Set a mental scene. Become a part of it and let it become a part of you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Instead of merely fulfilling your obligation, you will think about how you show up. Your style, mood, attitude... it all affects others. Your efforts to show up with enthusiasm will take more energy at first, then not so much.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You believe in unseen forces like wind, true love and human goodness. The search for proof in the matter will continue to brighten your life in surprising ways.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Before you invent new methods for attaining your goals, make sure you’ve given the old ones a chance to work. The action that will be most effective may also be so obvious that it’s easy to miss.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The world wants you to keep doing things a new way, but it’s not always necessary. The traditional methods will work.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Driven by strong intuition or a desire to stave off boredom, you’ll take a spontaneous risk. Your optimism eases the way. You run on hope. Suddenly, everything seems possible.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 26). You won’t rest until your goal is reached. People will be drawn to your remarkable determination. They’ll want you on their team. Make sure to ask a fair price for the services you provide, which are rare and valuable. Summer themes of art and whimsy will attract premium friends. Aquarius and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 12, 14, 3, 19 and 41.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Balladeer Michael Bolton’s latest album, “A Symphony of Hits,” features classics like “How am I Supposed to Live Without You” and “When a Man Loves a Woman” accompanied by the West Australian Philharmonic Orchestra. The chart-topping artist, filmmaker and advertising wizard is a soulful Pisces, born when Jupiter, the good fortune planet, was in Taurus, the sign that rules money and the voice.

