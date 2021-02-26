Horoscopes: Feb. 26

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You admire emotional restraint, but don’t be fooled. People who seem in control of their “feels” are possibly not feeling them quite as deeply as you are. Your passion intensifies the highs and lows.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll be bright in two moments: the practice moment that happens in the safety of an empty room and the moment of inhale that pauses the action just long enough for you to insert yourself between opportunity and a grand potential.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There was a time you didn’t know the standard, only your own experience which didn’t teach you enough. Now you know how people can effectively help one another, so you see what’s not going on as clearly as what is.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your sense of focus is on point and you’ve never been so serious about advancing your interests and the interests of those you answer to. Narrow down your task list so the big important things get the best of you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If there’s one thing you don’t need today, it’s advice. For starters, your intuition is on fire. And furthermore, you’re going to do this thing in a way that’s so unique, no one else has thought of it yet.