Horoscopes: Feb. 26

Sometimes the theme of the day emerges as we make our way through the hours. Events occur that can be characterized by loose association and upon reflection will fall or be jostled into a more or less fitting category. The current astral line up has us waking up inside just the theme we need, which will be declared as obviously as skywriting.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 26). Spiritual development elevates your experience. Whether pleasures are many or few, goals are met or not, relationships grind or sail blissfully, your joy, grace, gratitude and compassion flow strong through it all. Professional shifts align brilliantly with your talents. Bonus money allows for fun improvements. Virgo and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 33, 1 and 14.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You will let go of a little piece of pride in the hopes of coming to a harmonious place in a relationship. Other parties may not be so willing, at least not initially, but your example will lead the way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Love is many things. Today, it’s being able to correctly assess and cater to an emotional state. Turn your nurturing powers in on yourself or turn them to another person. Either way, the love begets more love.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There’s a situation you pursued in the past. The doors were closed back then. Now brings the beginning of the turn. This one doesn’t need to be seized so much as slowly, curiously encountered.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You admire emotional restraint, but don’t be fooled. People who seem in control of their “feels” are possibly not feeling them quite as deeply as you are. Your passion intensifies the highs and lows.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll be bright in two moments: the practice moment that happens in the safety of an empty room and the moment of inhale that pauses the action just long enough for you to insert yourself between opportunity and a grand potential.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There was a time you didn’t know the standard, only your own experience which didn’t teach you enough. Now you know how people can effectively help one another, so you see what’s not going on as clearly as what is.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your sense of focus is on point and you’ve never been so serious about advancing your interests and the interests of those you answer to. Narrow down your task list so the big important things get the best of you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If there’s one thing you don’t need today, it’s advice. For starters, your intuition is on fire. And furthermore, you’re going to do this thing in a way that’s so unique, no one else has thought of it yet.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There is no such thing as failure. If you’re putting things out into the world, trying things, working through fear and limitation, risking your pride, then you’re winning no matter what the outcome.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Impart the plan and cast your supporters in fitting roles. Then, watch it unfold. You’re a guide through this process. Don’t get so involved in the labor that you forget to put your head up to get the overview.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are people you appreciate because you can count on them to make good sense and help you onto the right path. Then there are people you appreciate because they don’t have to make sense to be loveable to you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Because you want to know what others want, you ask, fully expecting to get back lies. It takes a special kind of listening to get past social niceties and know which questions to ask to get to the real truth.
