Horoscopes: Feb. 25

Take a picture and you’re a photographer. Paint it and you’re an artist. Keep a journal and you’re a journalist. Do it once and you get the title in the short term. Make a lifestyle out of it and you could go pro. The jury is still out on which is better. The Venus passage into artistic Pisces suggests you try it all while the creative vibes are flowing.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 25). In the same way you can turn the mighty sun on and off with a flick of your eyelids, you can change the trajectory of a relationship with tricks of the mind. This you’ll do often and well, finding ways to think of things that give you power and options, and then exercising that potential to create one magnificent outcome after another. Virgo and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 12, 22, 4, 44 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You didn’t get all that you wanted. It’s better this way. Some degree of hunger keeps things exciting. Hunger causes action. Overindulgence causes lethargy and is generally unattractive.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People pick up on your signals whether or not you are consciously aware of what they are. Know yourself and be empowered. Ten minutes of honest reflection will do it. Relationships transform as your intention does.