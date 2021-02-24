Horoscopes: Feb. 24

We are all doing what we need to do to flesh out a given role. The plot is being revealed with each interaction; you are every bit as able to steer it as anyone else involved. Yes, the larger context is hard to change, but the Mars and Pluto situation reminds us that with consistent action in any particular direction, change is inevitable.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (FEBRUARY 24). You didn’t think it was a burden at the time, and yet a responsibility will come to its natural ending place, and suddenly, you’re free to enter an era of discovery and exploration. It’s as though the color dial has been turned up in your worldview and life comes at you with overdue vividness and excitement. Cancer and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 18, 44, 38 and 9.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Someone is expecting you to pull a rabbit out of your hat, and can you blame them? You’ve done this trick before to astonishing effect. Now for the key question: What’s in it for you?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll get props. These are probably deserved, but you won’t feel that way. Even if you think you haven’t earned this respect and admiration, don’t deflect it. A simple thank you is all that’s needed.