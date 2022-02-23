Horoscopes: Feb. 23

How would we fare if we reached the pearly gates and were graded by our leisure-time activities? Now is a great time to delve deeper into our most frivolous interests. In fact, it’s more important than it seems. The seemingly fanciful endeavors reconcile our existence in the workaday world and are necessary to our mental health.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). A desire for improvement may seem like a rejection of the status quo. With an accepting heart, you will somehow be able to simultaneously love the way things are while also rooting for the change.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Unfinished business has its own beauty. It’s still ripe with potential. Don’t be too quick to finish things. Let yourself linger in the lively land of limbo.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It is possible that you lack the technical expertise to complete a task. Do not let that stop you. Let your enthusiasm and excitement shine through. There will be somebody to assist you with the logistics.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The saying goes, “It takes money to make money.” The money in question doesn’t always have to be your own, though. Although you can mitigate the risk, remember that those who pay the most will also gain the most.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re skeptical of what’s happening in elite circles. Though you may be invited to join, you’ll resist. The outsiders are more attractive to you. Somehow, it’s safer outside.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Although you work well with strong-willed individuals, sometimes you need a break from the intensity. Today you’ll thrive in easygoing company, or the serenity of solitude.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You know your limits and you also know that certain people will push you past them. It is best to avoid these types today. You’re the boss of you. Don’t give up the position.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re patient and will wait for your loved ones who move at a different pace. When you’re on your own, you can have as much speed and freedom as you want.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The deal goes down; the exchange favors you. You won’t immediately feel the force of your good fortune. But the future will reveal the many advantages to your position.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It’s one puzzle after another today. Whether you’re learning new software or locating a left shoe, trial and error will eventually get you to the win.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What would it take to let go of winning, of being right, of proving a point, and instead focus on understanding and listening? For many it would be too heroic a task. But you’re angelic, gracious and egoless, so it’s easy, right?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Being available to the world today will benefit you. Don’t let your calls go to voicemail. Personalization will make a difference. Your human touch is appreciated.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 23). The various roles of your life get a brilliant shake-up. A sibling acts as a good friend; children transform into teachers; and your inner critic becomes an insightful coach. You will gain a greater sense of control over your physical energy and achieve a health-related goal. Love will help you discover your potential. Gemini and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 44, 10, 27 and 16.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Dakota Fanning holds the distinction of having been the youngest person ever nominated for a Screen Actor’s Guild Award. She started acting at the age of 5, which is less unusual for Pisces natives, who tend to be old souls who know what work they want to do early on in life. Fanning was born under the entertaining Leo moon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0