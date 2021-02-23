Horoscopes: Feb. 23

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You could give them what they want straight away. Then they will expect that every time. This kind of stability builds trust. Sometimes trust is what’s needed; other times, surprise is the key element.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). No one is born knowing how to handle this world and get along with people. All of the behaviors have to be learned. Your open mind and forgiving heart will keep you perpetually learning.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There are those who think that only a fool responds to problems without critical thought. What you know is that sometimes, relying on your unthinking response is the wisest move you can make.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There’s such a thing as too much structure. Uptight scenes could use a playful, disruptive force. Your childlike impulses may surprise them at first but will prove to be a force for good.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your social instincts are on point. You know when to get serious and when to lighten the mood, take a risk and go for the laugh. Deep connections can be (and often are) made out of a string of lighthearted moments.