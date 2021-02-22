Horoscopes: Feb. 22

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Do you want the work that supports your life or the life that supports your work? Much will depend on how in love you are with your work — or your life, for that matter. This will be a point of ponderance today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). While it may not be ideal, it is certainly possible to launch a rocket without a launching pad. If the ground is flat enough and substantial enough to bear the scorch marks of your extreme heat, it will work.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Once upon a time, you knew what you wanted and you went all-in, with mostly successful effect. Now, what you most want is another person’s success. It’s a tricky thing to go all-in on. Offer support without interference.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Faith is not solely the domain of the religious, though rituals do help to fortify and vitalize faith. Create your own rituals to weave your belief into your psyche and daily life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If it’s appealing to you, then it will appeal to others, too. And right now, you’ve a gift for initiating, so start something interesting and include as many people as possible.