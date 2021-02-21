Horoscopes: Feb. 21

This is the first full day of Mercury direct in Aquarius, where the current cosmic consortium includes Venus, Jupiter and Saturn. The planets are all traveling direct and this is one of the most straight-forward times when subtext often matches text and intuition speaks in surprisingly logical and clear signals.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 21). Here come elated moments, disciplines change and shared interests forwarded. In a humorous cosmic twist, the money arrives after you’ve stopped waiting. Meanwhile, prizes untold come in surprising packages you wouldn’t have guessed could hold such gifts of feeling. Professional development happens in March. Scorpio and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 35, 22, 1 and 39.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You know you’re doing the right thing for you if it happens to feed your soul even when it’s not feeding your wallet. As you give to others, you will be evermore fulfilled.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You are no stranger to being a stranger. As you visit the unfamiliar, you expect a certain inelegance to color your interactions. In fact, you welcome it as the evidence that you have something to learn, and that you’re doing it.