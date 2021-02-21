 Skip to main content
Horoscopes: Feb. 21
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Feb. 21

Holiday Mathis

This is the first full day of Mercury direct in Aquarius, where the current cosmic consortium includes Venus, Jupiter and Saturn. The planets are all traveling direct and this is one of the most straight-forward times when subtext often matches text and intuition speaks in surprisingly logical and clear signals.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 21). Here come elated moments, disciplines change and shared interests forwarded. In a humorous cosmic twist, the money arrives after you’ve stopped waiting. Meanwhile, prizes untold come in surprising packages you wouldn’t have guessed could hold such gifts of feeling. Professional development happens in March. Scorpio and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 35, 22, 1 and 39.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You know you’re doing the right thing for you if it happens to feed your soul even when it’s not feeding your wallet. As you give to others, you will be evermore fulfilled.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You are no stranger to being a stranger. As you visit the unfamiliar, you expect a certain inelegance to color your interactions. In fact, you welcome it as the evidence that you have something to learn, and that you’re doing it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your business card is but a narrow definition of who you are and what you do. Titles are like keys that get you into certain doors. Once inside, you’ll expand to take up as much energetic space as feels appropriate to you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Arguably, your influence and creations are entities that outlive you. Today, you’ll make sure of it. This you’ll do mostly unconsciously as you carry the intention of serving, helping and committing the right action.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The winds have changed direction. It is not necessary to learn all about this change. You’ll learn plenty by sticking your sail into the air and moving it around until something catches. Then, suddenly, you’re off.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Standard agreements make sense to everyone and fit almost no one, perhaps because there is no such thing as a “standard person.” For the best chance at coming to a successful agreement, ask for and expect modifications.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Money starts out as well-printed but essentially meaningless paper that we, as a society and on the individual level, give rich meaning indeed through what we do with it. You’ll use your dollars in an inspired way today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Those foggy feelings count for something. A phenomenon doesn’t have to be defined to be relevant to your mood or to how you contribute. Dare to push into formlessness and discover it as you go.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You could keep envisioning the dream that requires you to climb a staircase, ladder or mountain to get somewhere. Or you could set your sights on an equally lovely scene located at an elevation within coasting distance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You are pinning your happiness on something you could lose, but don’t worry. You’re in cosmic accordance. Happiness, beauty, infatuation, thrills of all kinds... the very nature of these states is, in a word, fleeting.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It is said that you are only free if nothing holds you back. Also, things will tug at you — tethers of emotion, habit, perceived responsibility. It only counts as a limitation if it actually restrains you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). As you tend to and spring for the details that are sure to impress, just be honest about how much of this is necessary. None of it, really. You could just show up as you are, an approach that is relatable and comfortable.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

