Horoscopes: Feb. 20

CANCER (June 22-July 22). What if the rule was that you could only say yes, or only eat green or orange food? The use of unusual rules will help you get more out of the day because it will force a pattern interrupt that changes your perception.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Not everything that feels good is good, but today your odds are much better than usual. Go ahead and do the thing that puts a smile on your face because chances are you’ll be smiling later about it, too.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re a collector of random bits of life, especially of the undervalued and discarded variety, which, today, will have the added appeal of a price tag that reads “free” and potential that reads “full of.”

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Take the highway if you must, but there are better views from the roads if you have the time. The highway offers no side streets to where the fun, art, interests, love and other opportunities live.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are people who will never know the depth of your feelings for them. These feelings are not always appropriate or necessary to express, but you’re grateful to have them today. They make you rich.