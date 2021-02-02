Horoscopes: Feb. 2

CANCER (June 22-July 22). To the outsider, your actions might seem illogical, but you have solid reasons for behaving as you do — some known only to you and others not even known to you, as your subconscious has locked them away.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Stellar communication allows the team to rely on one another and do what no individual could do alone. When the means and mechanisms for stellar communication fail, the appropriate stand-in is trust. Trust will save the day.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s as though the magnitude of love you feel for one person has widened the channels for love in general and, in certain moments, your heart overflows for the whole of existence.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re looking forward to big moments, even though you’ve known the pressurized nature of such events to leave blurs where memories should be. Most of the fun is the anticipation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You are so focused on what you want that distractions and drama will not break into your field of vision. If you sense the futility of engaging with a thing, you will willfully ignore it.