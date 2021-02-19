Horoscopes: Feb. 19

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Each emotion has its preferred animation style. Joy jumps. Melancholy settles. Jealousy creeps. Today, you may have feelings you can’t name, but track their movement and later it will come to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Many who seek attention are also looking for validation. You don’t need that. You need people who want what you can offer. You focus not on showing off but on showing enough so that you can find your right audience.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Just being where the conversation goes down is an initiation of sorts. All who witness are influenced and all who weren’t there are outsiders on the matter. It’s why you make an effort to be involved.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.