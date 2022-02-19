 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: Feb. 19

Holiday Mathis

In the early stages of Pisces season, we’re drawn to investigate the soul’s health, soothe its aches, broaden its reach and strengthen its potential. These aims are accomplished by serving others, which is the route of fulfillment. The Libra moon promises to harmonize relationships for those willing to clear the air of past grievances.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The reasons are not immediately obvious, but upon reflection you’ll realize you have much to be merry about. Indeed, celebration is in order. Let friends in on your good fortune. Joy multiplies when you divide it among them.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your home is more than just a place to live; it is also an investment in your future. You’ll continue to add value to this investment in the weeks to come. Decisions hang in the balance. Those close to you will advise you well.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There’s no shame in your game. You don’t take anything personally. It’s about learning, not about looking good in front of others. A lack of self-consciousness will allow you to gain useful skills quickly.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It’s just simple math, nothing complicated. Double your chances of winning by playing twice. You’re bound to hit a jackpot sooner or later if you keep playing. In today’s case, the game is love.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). A gloriously built ship can be rugged enough to sail rough seas for decades but let enough water in and it will sink. Human minds are similar vessels. Keep negativity out, lest it drag you to the ocean’s bottom.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). What’s more annoying than a person who knows more about your subject of expertise than you do? Answer: Someone who revels in it. Keep this in mind the next time you’re in the opposite position.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). As with water, these elements cannot be casually inhaled. You must understand the danger to experience the beauty. Protect yourself. Take a deep breath before your immersion.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People either make improvements or they make excuses. Whenever you find yourself making an excuse, stop and seize the opportunity for rapid growth. Humility is the key. You’ll put your ego aside and learn.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Friendship is about more than discovering the other person. It’s also about discovering yourself. Through your social efforts you’ll get to know a lovely person — you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Egoism is at the root of intolerance. To condemn egoism is to share it. In today’s situation you can rise above the pettiness by quietly minding your own business.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your tolerance for a person’s behavior is exactly what keeps the dynamic going. Put your foot down and you’ll be amazed at how fast things change.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Despite our best efforts, we cannot in one lifetime visit all that we hope to see or learn all that we desire to know. That won’t keep you from going full-tilt into today’s ambitions.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 19). Exciting discoveries are in store. You’ll have reason to consult experts, then become one. Among a diverse group of influences you’ll thrive, establish a niche and create income streams. You’ll contribute significantly to a dear one’s success. You’ll also find a way to cross off one of your more expensive bucket list items. Taurus and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 20, 2 and 17.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Renaissance astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus had an outlandish belief that perhaps the earth revolves around the sun and not the other way around. Future scientists were imprisoned for such theories, but Copernicus managed to avoid controversy because most people didn’t believe him. Nicolaus Copernicus was an ethereal Pisces with Mars in Aquarius, the sign of innovation and the future.

