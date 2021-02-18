Horoscopes: Feb. 18

“If wishes were horses, beggars would ride. If wishes were fishes, we’d have some to fry...” goes the old rhyme. And now the sun moves into Pisces, favoring the wish, the fish, and all you can conjure in your imagination, too. Ruled by Neptune, planet of dreams, there is no need to limit your wishing to that which reality is likely to bring.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 18). The more you give, the more people expect of you — a cycle you alternately celebrate and interrupt this year. You’ll love lavishing someone with attention and care; it fulfills you! Then it’s your turn to accept heaps of love, which is not as comfortable for you, but you will get plenty of practice and soon be used to it. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 10, 4, 44 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Since body language accounts for the majority of all communication, it only makes sense to prioritize physical education and to learn and experiment with movement in the same way you grow and update vocabulary.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You can and will get over a fear. You will prevail because you’re willing to put in the time, make the mistakes and ride with the ups and downs of an awkward process.