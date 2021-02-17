Horoscopes: Feb. 17

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Today’s atypical and nonsensical journey will amuse you. Why you go one direction instead of another is a mystery. Even more mysterious is how you still manage to get there.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You gravitate toward the people who see you as you would like to be seen and also the ones who see things in you that you cannot yet see in yourself. Both types are essential in your development.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You cannot be enticed today, neither by advertiser nor friends with (what they think are) good ideas. It’s so obvious to you what the next right move is that you can’t help but laugh in the face of persuasion.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll get people to switch to your side because you do it better. Knowing which metrics matter most to people will be key here. Hint: Everyone wants to have more fun and ease.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You have high expectations for loved ones but you also afford them wide margins for error. Those two factors go together toward optimal performance and, at the same time, sanity.