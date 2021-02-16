Horoscopes: Feb. 16

The Mardi Gras parades have been called off, but many will uphold the tradition of decorating in vibrant color and light, as well as carrying a festive spirit in heart. Tonight, the moon moves into Taurus, the sign of appetite, hitting home the point of being richly satiated before the season of Lent calls for the sacrifice of indulgences.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 16). Someone you meet and befriend over the next 100 days will earn a special position in your life. A new sense of constancy and purpose gains purchase, and suddenly, you’re on an epic quest. Complicated situations will be oddly lovable, and you’re honored and strengthened by the challenge of solving problems. Libra and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 10, 4, 44 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You value sportsmanship and will reflect it regardless of what others do, which will require more self-control given some unusual circumstances. You’ll get a chance to practice the fine art of gracious winning.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The needier you are in a particular area, the more fear you’ll have in that area. It comes in many forms — resistance, anxiety, aversion... all noise. What cuts through is the courage to be vulnerable.