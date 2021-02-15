Horoscopes: Feb. 15

The warrior Aries moon presides over the celebration of Presidents Day, a day to honor the February birthdays of two beloved commanders in chief who led in the battle for the unity and sovereignty of the United States of America. Born on either side of the solar change, Abraham Lincoln was an Aquarius and George Washington a Pisces.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 15). You’ll do astounding amounts of good because you stop chasing good’s enemy: “perfect.” This single change will be responsible for increasing your income by thousands and doubling up on your productivity levels, too. A simple mutual goal begins an exciting relationship journey. Virgo and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 12, 5, 18, 33 and 9.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Take whatever effort you planned to put in and times it by 10. That’s about what you deliver on the regular, because when it comes to the things you care about, going overboard seems like the most natural thing to do in the world.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). At the lower levels, there are penalties for going against the rules. It’s confusing to you, though, because it does seem that at the higher levels, the rules change entirely, if there are any at all.