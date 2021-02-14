Horoscopes: Feb. 14

Run love through your heart — any form of love will do — and it blossoms. Mercury and Jupiter conjunct in Aquarius focuses on a friendly version of love, so plenty of pink and yellow roses will be exchanged amongst the crimson glories. As for passionate ties, they’ll be given to hyperbole and illusion, as if seen through a sparkly Instagram filter.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 14). You’re so attractive as you buzz with creative energy. You’ll get the resources you need to fully express a vision. The best part of this is slipping into a position to hire and help people. Your professional efforts will earn handsomely, and your amateur efforts will net a wealth of knowledge, adventure and friendship. Scorpio and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 44, 36, 28 and 11.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Being close always has its unique challenges, though lately more so. While you don’t need any extra incentive to figure out how to be close, it adds sweetness to your journey.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Books tell one version of romance and witnessing real relationships tells another. But firsthand experience is the only way to really learn love, as the heart can’t be fed on secondhand knowledge.