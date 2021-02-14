Horoscopes: Feb. 14

Run love through your heart — any form of love will do — and it blossoms. Mercury and Jupiter conjunct in Aquarius focuses on a friendly version of love, so plenty of pink and yellow roses will be exchanged amongst the crimson glories. As for passionate ties, they’ll be given to hyperbole and illusion, as if seen through a sparkly Instagram filter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 14). You’re so attractive as you buzz with creative energy. You’ll get the resources you need to fully express a vision. The best part of this is slipping into a position to hire and help people. Your professional efforts will earn handsomely, and your amateur efforts will net a wealth of knowledge, adventure and friendship. Scorpio and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 44, 36, 28 and 11.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Being close always has its unique challenges, though lately more so. While you don’t need any extra incentive to figure out how to be close, it adds sweetness to your journey.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Books tell one version of romance and witnessing real relationships tells another. But firsthand experience is the only way to really learn love, as the heart can’t be fed on secondhand knowledge.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You become aware of the stories you tell yourself about love, how you’ve known it, what you expect from it, what it should look like, how it should move through your life, and more. Keep or change these according to your goals.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You have a big variety pack of love to share, a custom version for those close to you and even those in outer circles will receive something a little unique in every interaction with you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). What’s important is that you move relationships forward without hesitation, overthinking beforehand or ruminating afterward. Love warriors like you lunge forward in courage and faith.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The romantic traditions are so old, no one remembers or knows exactly how they came to be or what purpose they originally served, but none of that matter now, only that they are upheld. They are the glue of the group or relationship.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Feeling safe and entirely wanted allows you to bring your whole self to love. And when this is the case in a relationship of any kind, it ignites a magic spark that makes the relationship burn brighter than the sum of its parts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Interacting in group settings give you perspective on love and relationships, even if this comes in the form of a group video or text. You’re at your most playful and attractive when performing for an audience.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Love comes alive in your world as you flex your mental and emotional muscles while fully inhabiting the moment. From a place of calm observation, you’ll find and seize opportunities for connection.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Use the element of surprise as you express what’s in your heart. This makes it fun for you, too. You’re at your exciting best when you’re kicking things up a notch.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Oh, the joy of reciprocal love! You’ll get the evidence that someone loves you back. Even better will be the feeling of delivering your own evidence of love and creating just the effect you were going for.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There’s much you want to do today and you can’t do it all, which is good news. You can pick just the things that make your heart beat faster and set yourself up for love’s thrill.
