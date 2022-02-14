 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: Feb. 14

Holiday Mathis

A realistic person enters relationships with the mindset that they will take work. Some would even say "hard work," but this Leo Moon Valentine's Day suggests we draw a line. Sure, it will get hard at some point, but shouldn't it start out easy? Bonus points for fun, sweet, giggly, butterfly-inducing or glamorous.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You want to get to know someone but you're not ready to reveal everything about yourself just yet. Don't think too hard about how to proceed. It's a dance, not a science. Feel the rhythm and go.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Realizing the implications, you are not sure if you want to jump at the opportunity for more power. Authority implies responsibility for others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Socially, you have many options today. Don't be discouraged by those who seem to relish creating doubt. To surround yourself with positive people is to live in sunshine.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). This isn't a fairytale but a love story, full of magic stitched into the details with golden thread. Tend to the little things and the big picture shimmers.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Affection comes in many forms. It can feel like butterflies that accompany high hopes of connection, the pangs of longing or something similar to what you feel when you see food coming at a restaurant. It's all good!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Love is a verb. Today you are likely to work love, play love, dance love and speak love today. Just don't buy love because if it's for sale, it's probably not love.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're a skilled sculptor, shaping relationships and turning them into works of art. The choices you make will define your love, and the actions you take will confirm it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Despite knowing that the person who cares the least in the relationship has the most control, you would rather care more and submit to the wide array of feelings attachment can produce.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You will be attracted to the person who challenges you. You'll sing the song, play the game, meet the challenge ... and then you'll do it all over again at the next level and then the next.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). While you are inspired and impressed by people with noble qualities, it is also important to be around people who make you feel like you belong and are accepted. You'll get the best of both worlds.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). True happiness is impossible to achieve in isolation; it is dependent upon the contentment of others. You'll have evidence of their contentment today, fortifying your sunshine agenda.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Like every other human, you occasionally experience moments of self-doubt. Yet you show up, a beacon of competence, ready to take on the challenge. The power of your presence attracts love.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 14). You'll shine as you influence, teach, help many and get paid. Celebrate to the hilt; you've long worked for this. You'll see a happy resolution to a family problem. Your personal life gets velvety smooth, which makes all else feel good, even breathing. Also featured: Hot tickets and a brilliant investment. Leo and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 7, 1, 17 and 30.

VALENTINE THOUGHTS: How do you know it's love? ARIES: You know it's love when it doesn't need a social media post or any exterior validation. TAURUS: You know it's love when there's no scorekeeping. If you're on the same team, all points are team points. GEMINI: You know it's love when the actions look and feel loving. If they don't, it's not. CANCER: You know it's love when the connection often feels easy because there's nothing to mistrust or resist. LEO: You know it's love when you feel safe enough to be who you feel like on the inside, no pretending necessary. VIRGO: You know it's love when the seduction was successful yet you keep on seducing. LIBRA: You know it's love when both parties keep finding more to appreciate. SCORPIO: You know it's love when you can count on honesty and communication. SAGITTARIUS: You know it's love when the memories are good, but the present is better. CAPRICORN: You know it's love when you want to be the best version of yourself for the other person. AQUARIUS: You know it's love when your interests start to align naturally and you become invested in each other's success. PISCES: You know it's love when it feels risky and vulnerable because you're letting yourself be known.

