Horoscopes: Feb. 13

It’s not just monarchies and caste systems that have rules for who should speak first. In most power structures, there are positions expected not to speak unless spoken to. As Mercury and Venus align, those who understand subtle and implied social protocol will stand apart from those who do not, and opportunities will be given accordingly.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 13). It’s a year of big asks and returns. Three stressors diminish and disappear over the course of six months as a new focus changes your conditions. You’ll delight in unexpected money drops — earned, in a roundabout way. You’ll also receive words and acts of love aplenty, and catered just for you. Cancer and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 20, 1, 49 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You make judgments based on the way things look, but they don’t have to appear magazine-worthy for you to be interested. The most exciting thing to you is seeing a mind at work. You’ll search every eye for evidence.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re a first-class observer, tending to what others don’t see because they are too busy trying to amass status or, more likely, buried in their phones. Through noticing, you’ll have every advantage.