Horoscopes: Feb. 13

In the game of tug of war, those who prematurely let go of the rope lose... with the satisfaction of watching the opposition tumble backward. Some games aren’t worth playing. Others are worth playing but not worth winning. On Mercury’s last day in Capricorn, objectively look at the games people play and decide which ones are for you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Even if you have to make concessions beyond what you wanted to or apologize when you shouldn’t have to, it’s better to just get it over with so you can move on. Otherwise, it will be all you’ll think about.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Because you love someone, you watch out for the opportunity to demonstrate it in a meaningful, big-gesture kind of way. You’ll now have the perfect opportunity to give from the heart and be received as such.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You are actively keeping something out of your life, though you may not even realize it now because the behavior comes so automatically to you. Consider what you’re blocking and decide if the boundary is still right for you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It may seem easier for you to be what they want than to be what you want, but this is not a sustainable solution. Consider your needs and boundaries carefully before you agree to anything today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). A goal may be glorious as it stands independently, but when you put all your goals together, you’ll find some clash with others. Reorder, prioritize and make decisions to clear up conflicts.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Take action and you’ll also be taking control. Take responsibility and you’ll also be taking ownership. Take offense and you’ll also be taking time and energy away from your mission.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Forget the world at large for a moment and you’ll notice that your own world is running rather smoothly, as though filtered by soft light and pretty music.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re working on your problem on a multitude of levels, seeing it from all sides, including from a subconscious angle. Your dreams and daydreams will give you flashes of insight.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). What a strange tale you’ll hear. The entertainment value is high even if the amount of factual evidence is quite low. You have a story to tell, too, and you’ll be inspired to get creative and make it a good one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There’s a time and place for social risk, but many are easily offended today, making those risks barely worth taking. You’re better off maintaining an inner smile and saying nothing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Distance might make the heart grow fonder, but silence has the opposite effect. Stay in communication. Even if you only connect in brief moments of text, it keeps the bond alive.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll be in a reflective mood and will see patterns in your life you hadn’t noticed before. Fresh reserves of energy can be accessed through mediation, dance, prayer, exercise or song.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 13). You can run and hide, but felicity will always catch up and find you. Even the most practical transactions are stuffed with magic that will continue to sprinkle loose over your life and work. You’ll express yourself in different mediums and genres. You’ll make savvy moves to improve finances. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 1, 15 and 28.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD: Valentine’s Day under the first moments of a Leo moon brings anticipation more delicious than chocolate-covered cherries and passion as dramatic as a velvety red rose. As the week rolls on, the romance and drama swell toward Wednesday’s full moon in Leo, also known as the Snow Moon, Hunger Moon or Storm Moon.

Mercury slips into Aquarius, the sign of technology, with the following warning: The number of friends you have or how often you go out socially is up to you. A number that is comfortable for one person may seem excruciating to another. We’re at our best and most brilliant when we honor what works for us. Comparisons are often unhelpful, especially if we’re comparing ourselves to an illusory and fantasy-based social media version of life. Appearances lie. And even if true, who can tell if someone with a bunch of friends and a stuffed social calendar is actually happy?

