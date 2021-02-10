Horoscopes: Feb. 10

Reality is a one-shot. What happens cannot change, but relationships will change because of what happens. The love exchanged in relationships is an entity. Love can overshine and outlast just about all else. Once given, love is yours, will not expire and cannot be stolen from you. You can keep the love long after the relationship is no more.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 10). You know what you want, who you love and who you’re willing to make sacrifices for. With these three cornerstones as the guiding principles of your schedule, your year goes off like sparklers. You’ll be saying no a lot. Through honesty, focus and self-possession, a positive and effortless transformation is underway. Leo and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 40, 2, 14, 18 and 39.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Because your pet peeves include things like lateness, last-minute cancelations, the untimely return of calls and texts ... you make special efforts not to commit such offenses yourself. It will be harder to stick with today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll be wise to let people know what you can really make happen, because you don’t want anyone to have unrealistic expectations that involve you. It’s bad Karma.