Horoscopes: Feb. 10

Reality is a one-shot. What happens cannot change, but relationships will change because of what happens. The love exchanged in relationships is an entity. Love can overshine and outlast just about all else. Once given, love is yours, will not expire and cannot be stolen from you. You can keep the love long after the relationship is no more.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 10). You know what you want, who you love and who you’re willing to make sacrifices for. With these three cornerstones as the guiding principles of your schedule, your year goes off like sparklers. You’ll be saying no a lot. Through honesty, focus and self-possession, a positive and effortless transformation is underway. Leo and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 40, 2, 14, 18 and 39.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Because your pet peeves include things like lateness, last-minute cancelations, the untimely return of calls and texts ... you make special efforts not to commit such offenses yourself. It will be harder to stick with today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll be wise to let people know what you can really make happen, because you don’t want anyone to have unrealistic expectations that involve you. It’s bad Karma.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). One of the best ways to build your relationship with yourself is to take on exciting challenges. You’ll be attracted to one today, and it is guaranteed to increase more than just your self-esteem.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You have a big attitude today, pulsing with promise and potential. The best part is it’s all respectfully contained. You don’t need to posture or be louder than anyone else. You’re a quiet but powerful magnet for all you desire.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Try not to hold yourself to impossibly high standards. It’s a rejection of where you’re at right now, which is as good a place as any. Change usually executes many small steps before it leaps.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s appropriate to channel the energy of other people before you find that groove that’s all you. It takes more than time to find your voice; it also takes action, mistakes and lots of “Not that... How about this?”
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ve been shaped by wonderful, terrible, trying, fortunate and unusual happenings. You’ll be inspired to think about your story differently and learn to tell it to yourself and others in more empowering terms.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re starting to understand the role that could fit you better. You see it in your mind’s eye. One small action leads to the next, and soon you’ll be leaning and living in such a way that makes your vision an inevitability.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). React a little slower than you think you should. It will give you a chance to really get what you’re reacting to, which is the underlying meaning, not the misdirection that’s going on at the surface level.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your choices are getting better aligned with the picture you hold for your future. A deadline of some sort will help you follow through with the trend.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Sometimes the action just gets stuck. It’s no one’s fault; it just happens. There’s no point in wondering what happened. Just get out of the mud. Let go of something; add more throttle; or throw in a new topic for traction.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll expand an idea in a hyperreal direction — so beyond what’s normal that it’s almost a caricature. This eliminates some of the complexity and makes it easy for people to understand and connect.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.