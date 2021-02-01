Horoscopes: Feb. 1

Legend has it that there was once a flame at the shrine of Brigid at Kildare which none was permitted to fan with bellows. Only the breath of 19 nuns kept the fire burning year after year. Venus enters the air sign Aquarius today asking, “What sacred fire are you willing to give your breath to in order to keep it burning through the season?”

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 1). Complications dissolve. Simplicity sets you free. Be decisive and you’ll create astounding success as you frame problems in practical terms, find solutions and repeat them hundreds of times. The answers that work best will be very specific and unique to you. Work what works, and if it’s not working, try something else. Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 33, 8, 20 and 12.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Everyone has their faults, though none more annoying than those possessed by your nearest and dearest. You’ll be wise to accept an unpleasant aspect of a loved one, as it’s going nowhere.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People need. They think that fulfilling the need will bring happiness. Whether it is really so is beside the point. The point is asking yourself if you know the need. Can you address it?