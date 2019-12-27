Horoscopes: Dec. 27

Life on Earth wasn’t always here, and neither will it be here forevermore. But for 3 billion years, give or take, life has toed a consistent line. “In one form or another, I will go on,” life says, and who can argue? The solar conjunction of Jupiter may overwhelm. Get calm by considering the big picture, minimalizing your cares and worries.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 27). You go into this solar year with stellar ideas. For best luck, turn them into a detailed plan in the next 10 days. A project will be a solar journey in February. Then in marches the crew to your dream boat. See more of the world, and get involved with your prospects before you make an investment in the spring. Gemini and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 4, 44, 39 and 10.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Every successful person has a story of pain. It’s what makes attainment worthwhile. While you don’t seek pain, you don’t run from it, either. You learned long ago that the only way out is through.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Announcing your plan is dicey. What if then you don’t follow through? What if telling everyone is so exciting that actually doing it seems far less fun and you lose motivation? Stay driven. Keep your intentions on the down low.