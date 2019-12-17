Horoscopes: Dec. 17

It’s really no fun to own up to mistakes, but it’s worse to ignore them. In handling the old karma, you make new and different karma. Ignoring old karma makes new karma, too, and it’s very similar to the old but more entrenched, like an illness in an advanced stage. You don’t want that. The Virgo moon calls up our courage and capability.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 17). Recognizing need in yourself and others will be the superpower that opens up your options for making money, gaining influence and creating stellar relationships. You’ll be accepted to an elite group. You’ll make an investment in personal development. You’ll see fruit from seeds you planted five years ago. Aries and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 27, 2, 28 and 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll be deciding whom to align with. Fresh faces are mighty fine, but the luckiest teammates will be people who have been injured but continued on anyway. Resilience is the quality of champions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Every lofty dream sits atop its own ladder of fears. Face the fear of one rung and you move up closer. You can’t skip rungs. Keep climbing in full expectation that you’ll be facing the next fear and stepping on it, too.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If someone doesn’t accept you for who you are, this is no reason to hide, pretend or highlight something you don’t particularly value about yourself. It’s just a reason to find different company.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). A song seems to understand you in a way that people cannot. That’s the magic of music. You’ve been motivated, inspired and even healed by it, and you will be again.
You have free articles remaining.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The reason many people don’t do the things they are capable of doing is because they have no idea what those things are. You’ll apply your imagination and dare to envision more for yourself and others.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The answer is the work you do while trying to come up with the answer. The final number you put at the end of the equation, if you even put one there, is irrelevant.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Don’t worry about the success of a friend. You may have to wait for it, but good friends will always return to help, inform or even carry their own. “To know the road ahead, ask those coming back.” — Chinese Proverb
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You feel that people learn who you are through context cues — that they must be apprised of your family, friends, job and possessions to get you. Perhaps, although the soulful ones need only look in your eyes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You don’t need money to fix the problem. Nor do you require anything you don’t already have access to. Your best resource will be your own resourcefulness.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There are those who would rather you lie to them, and you’ll have to give this one a fair amount of consideration. You may be able to tell the truth in a softer way or compassionately reframe the story to highlight what’s honest in it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). In time, each will claim their rightful karma, so there is no reason to teach anyone a lesson, get revenge, punish or reward. Too much of your attention is needed in your own business to bother with that stuff.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll be on the lucky side of a deal today, but that’s not the sweet part. What’s magnificent is that you really like, enjoy and celebrate what you get. So many ruin a good thing by looking for a better thing.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.