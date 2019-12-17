Horoscopes: Dec. 17

CANCER (June 22-July 22). A song seems to understand you in a way that people cannot. That’s the magic of music. You’ve been motivated, inspired and even healed by it, and you will be again.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The reason many people don’t do the things they are capable of doing is because they have no idea what those things are. You’ll apply your imagination and dare to envision more for yourself and others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The answer is the work you do while trying to come up with the answer. The final number you put at the end of the equation, if you even put one there, is irrelevant.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Don’t worry about the success of a friend. You may have to wait for it, but good friends will always return to help, inform or even carry their own. “To know the road ahead, ask those coming back.” — Chinese Proverb

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You feel that people learn who you are through context cues — that they must be apprised of your family, friends, job and possessions to get you. Perhaps, although the soulful ones need only look in your eyes.