Horoscopes: Dec. 23

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll be prolific, producing much more than you thought you would, so apply yourself where you are most needed or where you are certain to enjoy yourself as you work.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You want something you haven’t articulated yet. Maybe you’ve been afraid to say it out loud. Regardless, it’s go time. State the deal. Things will only start happening after you eliminate the ambiguity in a relationship.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You don’t like to be teased unless the teasing is so playful or interesting that it’s somehow its own reward. Movie trailers sometimes fit the bill. One thing that doesn’t is when people say, “I’ll tell you later.”

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll be good at figuring people out and settling into a place that’s going to work well with the entire group. It will probably mean chipping in even when you don’t feel ready or holding back when you feel overqualified.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You can’t go any faster or do any more than your best. Expecting yourself to is unloving. There is no need to punish yourself nor is there a gain from doing so that makes any sense.