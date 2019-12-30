Horoscopes: Dec. 30

Success is an alignment of actions and aims. To achieve a prize you don’t really care about is as much a waste of precious time and effort as not achieving what you do care deeply about. Happiness is figuring out what you want and what you’re willing to do about it. Mercury and Uranus favor the effort with a harmonious trine.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 30). One of your birthday presents from the stars is the reminder that you are so admired and loved. You’ll hear sweet words said to you when it matters and even sweeter things when it doesn’t. You’ll give precisely what’s most needed in the first months of 2020 and receive proof of appreciation in many forms. Aquarius and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 2, 22, 18 and 11.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Yes, there’s a problem, but how do you know if it’s yours? Whether you caused it or have the power to solve it is irrelevant. Bottom line: The problem is yours when you claim it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Avoid rhetorical questions. If it’s not meant to be answered literally and it’s only stirring up drama, why ask? For instance, a question like “What’s wrong with you?” isn’t particularly helpful.