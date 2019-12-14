Horoscopes: Dec. 14

CANCER (June 22-July 22). This problem you are working on seems like it should be a little easier. The reason it’s not is a matter of positioning. You are an integral part of the mystery you are trying to solve.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The ones who succeed aren’t necessarily smarter, more talented or better looking. They’re not even the ones with the most money. The ones who succeed are the ones who never quit.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your contentment depends on recognizing where people are in their development and setting your expectations along those lines instead of other invented and unrealistic realms.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Take the time to ramble, wander or stroll because that knotty bit of psychology that’s had you so distracted will get all worked out in the rush of fresh air you’re moving through.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The best jobs will be the thankless ones. It is when you’re pretty sure no one cares or notices that you will do the most important work of your soul — the work that’s validated purely by your higher self.