Horoscopes: Dec. 16

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When everyone is trying something new together, it will reduce the need for competition and increase the enjoyment of the experience. Doing something for the first time has a way of awakening the senses.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). With trusted people, and in an environment of safety, you direct your action in the spirit of kinship toward the benefit of others. Advanced points on the spiritual scale kick in for following suit with strangers in parts unknown.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The pretty scenery is calling to you. You’ll be wise to enjoy it with your whole being before you reach for your camera. The lens of your soul can capture so much more.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Even though time should be the most logical thing ticking along today, it somehow transcends the math with strange dynamics such as small moments stretching endlessly or multitudes of events happening inside of a minute.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The assistance comes from all around — strangers, employees, employers, friends and others. It’s not because you seem like you need help; it’s because you’re doing something cool.