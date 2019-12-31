Horoscopes: Dec. 31

The lunar journey of this final day of the year involves aspects to the sun and Neptune that highlight the power of mentorship. We all need someone to check in with. A champion to cheer you on and hold you accountable to your own goals and happiness is important at every life stage. If you don’t have this, make it a point to get it in 2020.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 31). You seek to see the world from other people’s windows. There is always something to learn from another culture and a different point of view. You don’t have to agree for the knowledge to be valuable to you. Because of your openness, your life will be filled with interest, excitement, acceptance and love. Leo and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 2, 28 and 11.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Being the center of attention might be uncomfortable for some, but not for you, not today, because you’re so ready for it. Besides, what you have to contribute from this highly visible spot will help many.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People are drawn to you because they believe you will lead them to the next good place to be. Maybe it’s a heart or headspace rather than a physical location. Even better! Expand horizons without expanding the carbon footprint.