The Pisces moon highlights the highly impressionable nature of humans. Do not doubt for a second that you have influence. It feels substantial in some circles and inconsequential in others, but don’t let matters of scale discourage you. You are a neuron firing in the group mind of the world, which will not think the same without you.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 3). Before the close of the year, you become free of a burden or constriction, and as a result, there will be a short lull and a long creative run in which you will merge and develop your talent into the stratosphere. You’ll stumble onto a secret and have the option to share or keep it. A special relationship will be a source of joy. Libra and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 40, 8, 35, 42 and 37.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Changing just one thing in a space changes the energy there. You’ll use this to your advantage and affect the environment in interesting ways as you try and change the pattern there.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). They don’t always feel the zing of your wit or laugh in the right places, because you’re a step ahead. Don’t worry; they’ll catch up. In the meantime, keep setting the pace and tone like it’s your job. It sort of is.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There was a chaotic element you were actively blocking out of your life. Through the years, you learned to do this so automatically you no longer realize it’s a choice, though you’ll have a different perspective on it today.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You may feel as though you’ve slipped in the area of self-command. It’s like you don’t want to follow your own instructions. Start small. Tell yourself to stand up. Achieve it. Then go for something a little bigger.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Take a break from the effort of relationships. You don’t have to do anything more than be open to love in its many forms, and it will come to you just the way you most need it to.
You have free articles remaining.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll enter a fresh scene. Being new in a situation is an opportunity to present yourself in whatever way you feel like being seen. Exercise your right to experiment. You can be whoever you want to be.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You may like a person very much and yet realize that you somehow are not at your best around that person. Take notice and endeavor to spend more time with the people who make you feel like more than you were, not less.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The manners involved in a correspondence will play heavily into the outcome. Which salutations should you use? Should you hug or shake hands? When the little details hit the right note, the relationship sings.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There are so many demands of you today, and you’ll be as capable as you are organized. Make a list and check it twice so nothing falls through the cracks.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When the days are shorter and colder, it’s more challenging to replenish your energy with time in the sun, but catching a few rays and some fresh air is crucial to your well-being.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Aristotle suggested, “All knowledge seems to be teachable, and what is known is learnable.” While that may well be the case, stick to the intersection of the most learnable and the worthiest of imparting.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Trouble, like many other commodities available for borrow, accrues interest. And so, successfully steering clear of anything that smacks of drama will save you more energy than you think.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.