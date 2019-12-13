Horoscopes: Dec. 13

Throughout history, there have been many groups named “The Thirteen Club,” some philanthropic, many secret, some with the aim of breaking superstition and others to uphold it. With the Jupiter-ruled Sagittarian energy at the helm of this Friday the 13th, your own personal views about superstition are the ones most likely to be true for you.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 13). Long ago, you longed for the kind of recognition you’ll receive this year. From the light of a loved one’s eyes indicating that deep understanding has been reached to the sound of applause and the satisfaction of “likes,” you’ll treasure the experience while realizing you no longer need it as much as you once did. Aries and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 18, 40, 33 and 28.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can’t control the weather outside. But by thinking in less dramatic terms, you can influence your internal climate. Take the temperature down a few notches. Keep it comfortable and stable.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The biggest reason for dishonesty is a fear of truth’s consequences. To make it easy for you to be accountable to yourself, take away the threat of self-punishment.