As a society, we believe in many imagined realities that are just as idea-based as mermaids and unicorns, collectively agreeing not to question such things as the value of money or the creed of a country. For these things to keep being real, we have to uphold a faith in them, which we do wholeheartedly in these early stages of the Jupiter cycle.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 6). There’s a real ease that kicks in two weeks from now. What you naturally do works so well with the rhythms of life, and synchronistic events will start to show you a path. Don’t rely too much on the external though. This is a dance in which a purpose grows in you. Scorpio and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 20, 5, 11 and 16.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Many leaders consider an effective message to be one that drives people to a desired behavior. If the message also happens to be true, that’s more of a bonus than a prerequisite. If you want the truth, you’ll have to dig for it.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You expect to have an influence over others when you’re their boss or parent, but you probably don’t realize that you influence your peers, too, and a lot more than you think.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You may think you’re having a fresh feeling when actually the feeling is just now emerging from a trap it’s been in for years. The result is an intensity of emotion that may seem out of step with a particular win or loss.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Credentials can’t guarantee success. At best, they point to where a person has been. You’ll be in a position to entrust someone with a job.
Pay more attention to the current interaction than to past credentials.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The daily triumphs count, like treating yourself right, feeding someone, getting children to school on time. Take a moment to give yourself props for the little things you do to keep this show going.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People who try to assess you in terms of a category will only confuse themselves because you can fit into a lot of different descriptions, and yet you’re far too complex to fill out just one. Getting to know you takes time.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Think that life is good, and it will show you how good it is. Think life is hard, and it will show you that, too. You’re not afraid to see more than one side of it. You’re a realist and quite aware that no reality is universal.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It’s easier to work a room when you think you’ll only have to do it once. This is the gift of strangers. You can shine in the moment without a single thought about the past or future of a relationship.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Holding back takes either self-control or fear. Throwing everything in takes either courage or ignorance. Knowing what to give, when and how much takes either prudence or wisdom.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There’s a difference between borrowing trouble, seeking it and anticipating it for the sake of preparation. You’ll entertain a few troubling thoughts just long enough to prepare a response for each.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The course of this day will resemble a zigzag. Perhaps it hardly makes sense, but the intrinsic logic will reveal itself at some point. In the meantime, you won’t have to report to anyone or explain yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Caring people are all around you, and you’ll instinctively move toward the ones that will be most be enriched by your presence. The bottom line is that you just like people who are good for you.
