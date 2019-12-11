Horoscopes: Dec. 11

Double Up on Full Moon Fun When you experience something that delights you to the core, you’re driven to share it. But not everyone you’re close to likes the same things as you. There’s big, double-sized fun on tap under the full Gemini moon, especially for those who make the effort to be with special ones who can join you in the celebration of what you love.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 11). As always, your opinion of yourself catches on. You’ll believe that you’re vital to the action, and then soon find yourself right at the center, making improvements in your world. Colleagues and loved ones hold you up as inspiration. You’ll work with someone you’ve long admired. Sweet souls come into your day to day. Cancer and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 33, 13, 28 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Though it feels like you shouldn’t or can’t move from a situation, you’re not actually stuck. What holds you here is imaginary, but it may still be a very good reason. Examine your options. Ask for insight from others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re afraid that if you show too much support, enthusiasm or appreciation, people will become satisfied and stop trying to impress you. Perhaps it’s true. But it’s more likely that they will become addicted to your attention.