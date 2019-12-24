Horoscopes: Dec. 24

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The options haven’t always been conducive to living life your way, but you didn’t let that stop you from dreaming about better times. Now you have choices you didn’t have back there. Act. Move and make new things happen.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Taking the high road has so many benefits beyond morality that it could even be considered a strategy, and certainly one you’ll never regret, no matter how the other person happens to play it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Be the chooser instead of the chosen. You’re ready. You know enough about who and what is out there to make good decisions. If you wait until someone picks you, you won’t get the chance to pursue your own interests.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Yes, it’s all coming together and in a way that will defy expectation and explanation. So have faith, keep doing the work and don’t worry. Worry ruins the process, which later you’ll realize was the best part all along.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Sure, you’re known for being serious about your endeavors and intense in your affections, but you can lighten up with the best of them. Your current lightheartedness gives a joyful lift to everyone around you.