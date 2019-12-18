Horoscopes: Dec. 18

The last four weeks have been rife with power plays, shows of authority and political shifts. Now the timer ticks down to the last day of Venus in Capricorn, and here comes the buzzer. Make your move or let it go. Tomorrow Venus in Aquarius begins a cooling cycle when we can get a grip on heated feelings and learn emotional mastery.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 18). You’ll gain from becoming more involved in your community, and you’ll find a niche that serves all quite well while making you the money you need for your next adventure. A sincere and devoted individual comes into your world. Work brings pleasure, and pleasure brings work. Aquarius and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 25, 40, 12 and 39.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ve an appreciation for history. Thinking backward helps you think forward. There will come a day when people don’t have to deal with the things you’re dealing with now. You’ll look back in amazement.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Don’t struggle with your choices. There is nothing for you in vacillation or fickleness. Instead, think of yourself as one who researches and observes until your choice is clear. You’re not indecisive. You’re just thorough.