Horoscopes: Dec. 15

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Small daily improvements lead to sizable monthly improvements. If you only do 1% better each day on something that matters to you, in 100 days you’ll have completely transformed your skill level.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you can’t see your way forward in the dark, the brightest flashlight in the world won’t do you any good unless it is also turned on. Asking for help today will be like flipping that switch. Let there be light.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There can be many morals to the same story. Your takeaway is going to be different from that of others who lived the same experience. The value of this is something all people set for themselves.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Environments have psychological weight, a fact you’re all too aware of today. Practice emotional safety. Figuratively feel the temperature of a door before opening it, as though bracing for a room on fire.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It is rare to be in a situation where a mentor knows exactly what to do with your talent. You’ll have to figure out quite a lot about yourself on your own. As long as you expect and embrace this, the process will be fun.