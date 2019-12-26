Horoscopes: Dec. 26

The new moon in Capricorn has reset the lunar cycle with a sense of formality. In keeping with the current tone, we are ever so aware that sometimes what happens in the noggin should stay in the noggin, not because it’s wrong or shameful but because living on purpose means sharing what we’re reasonably sure is necessary and appropriate.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 26). You haven’t always been able or allowed to express yourself, so the chances you get this year are, in a sense, childhood dreams come true. You’ll add skills to your arsenal and friends to your fold, often simultaneously. Financial matters are put in proper perspective and you’ll invest in meaningful pursuits. Pisces and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 20, 6, 40, 37 and 4.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The science indicates that people who describe themselves as lucky tend to notice lucky opportunities more than those who self-describe as unlucky. Your exciting luck will happen regardless of how you see yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Keep in mind that an idea doesn’t have to be great to inspire people. If it sparks enthusiasm, they are moved to act on it and it catches on, then it was good enough. You don’t know what’s going to fly until you put it out there.