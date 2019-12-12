Horoscopes: Dec. 12

Venus Is Cosmically Capricious Explorer Roald Amundsen said, “Victory awaits him who has everything in order.” One can only hope that after such a claim, he then paused to knock on wood. Why tempt the capricious fates so? Indeed, it is not possible to prepare for everything, and the positions of Venus and Saturn suggest we stay flexible, watching for the wild card of destiny.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 12). You shift your perspective and become more of a friend to yourself. Through gentle and supportive self-talk, you’ll coax yourself past a roadblock and go on to accelerated progress in an area of importance to you. A loving person has you doing things that weren’t in the plans but are nonetheless delightful. Leo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 22, 18 and 49.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Some part of you thinks it’s OK for you not to do the things you tell yourself to do. Why? Root out the rebel and ask. Perhaps it’s because your demands are unrealistic or misaligned with your routine. Investigate.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Tasks done by rote are easily accomplished this way. But once you start thinking about them or trying to explain them to someone, they become difficult. Motion will go beyond reason. Get your head out of the deal.