Horoscopes: Dec. 29

How do you like the Capricorn journey of Mercury so far? Not exactly candy and leisure, Capricorn energy likes to remind us that a good life involves doing what you don’t want to do, and a great life involves doing even more of what you don’t want to do. The habits that will sustain us will be hard-won and something akin to eating vegetables.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 29). It’s a passionate solar journey ahead. You’ll get the sort of attention and experiences you most crave. Because you learn to trust life, you’ll revert to a childlike wonder and impose a few unrealistic expectations on it, thus striking up an exciting future. You’ll enjoy a reward that goes to but an elite few. Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 3, 33, 39 and 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your desire to obtain worldly success will impress. It’s as though you just don’t see the limits, and therefore, the limits, if they are there at all, don’t pertain to you today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You wonder how you will accomplish everything on your list. Indeed, it’s not possible for you to do it alone. Break it down into two categories: what is easy to teach and delegate, and what can only be done by you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People want to earn what they get. Don’t offer rewards without considering this principle. Asking people to do something small and easy will be better than giving anything away for free today.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The old saying goes “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” This grammatically incorrect adage will save you time and money today while freeing you to focus on what really is “broke.”
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You call people back when you’re ready to and when you have a reason that’s compelling enough, and this goes both ways. Therefore, you are at ease with the timing of life. It’s something to figure out, not rail against.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll be fired up to make money, and an important deal will come together for you as though it were entirely ruled by your attitude and will. Maybe this is really the case!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You typically think of tackling domestic chores as a means to an end, but today you’ll find that any efforts you make to clean, clear and organize your world will be engaging, interesting and even enjoyable.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your people will be a little like the door to a shop today. You’ll have to push a bit to get in and do some business, but not too hard or too forcefully. Lean in a bit to figure out what’s needed.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There is little that compares to the excitement of someone understanding your value and challenging you to learn and be and bring even more to the table.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You don’t always care about the same things your loved ones do, but today will bring exciting developments in projects of significance to you and yours.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Every bargain you strike involves your end (the one you have complete control over) and theirs (the one up for your influence, reward, bribery, leverage and threats and yet is still ultimately theirs to control).
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Success involves a checklist. The beauty of a checklist is that each item is given equal real estate on the list and you are prevented from missing both the obvious things and the not-so-obvious things.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.