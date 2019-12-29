Horoscopes: Dec. 29

How do you like the Capricorn journey of Mercury so far? Not exactly candy and leisure, Capricorn energy likes to remind us that a good life involves doing what you don’t want to do, and a great life involves doing even more of what you don’t want to do. The habits that will sustain us will be hard-won and something akin to eating vegetables.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 29). It’s a passionate solar journey ahead. You’ll get the sort of attention and experiences you most crave. Because you learn to trust life, you’ll revert to a childlike wonder and impose a few unrealistic expectations on it, thus striking up an exciting future. You’ll enjoy a reward that goes to but an elite few. Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 3, 33, 39 and 45.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your desire to obtain worldly success will impress. It’s as though you just don’t see the limits, and therefore, the limits, if they are there at all, don’t pertain to you today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You wonder how you will accomplish everything on your list. Indeed, it’s not possible for you to do it alone. Break it down into two categories: what is easy to teach and delegate, and what can only be done by you.