Horoscopes Dec. 22

Considering the square of Venus and Uranus, you’d best give yourself permission to treat the holidays like any other days of the year. That should take some pressure off of this stress roller coaster. Tell yourself to relax your muscles and loosen a tight mental grip. Tune in to your breathing, and let thoughts drift into the thin, cold air.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 22). A talent you can lean into this year is your inclusiveness. Because you make people feel like they have a purpose with you and a sense of belonging where you are, you will earn loyalty and love. The best part is that it’s so easy for you to see the good and nurture what shines. A windfall comes in February. Virgo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 49, 41, 12, 7 and 2.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Noticing is a form of love. Not noticing is more antithetical to love than hate is. Just as love can bond and heal, neglect can cut and wound. Today you’ll notice the quality of attention people give you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Doing things on your own is one of the great joys in life. Discovery is a particularly satisfying subset of the category. To find something that wasn’t in the guidebook can be wondrous.